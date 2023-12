This is hard. So many memories including working together, decades of laughing, sharing mutual friends, get togethers, travel, conventions, and huggles with each other and our fans.

From Buffy on, 24 years blessed to have this friend.

May he rest in God’s peace.#RIP #CamdenToy pic.twitter.com/25daJ5Jw41

— Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 13, 2023