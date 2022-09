Daredevil: il nuovo costume svelato in un’immagine promozionale dell’Avengers Campus?

Just announced at #D23Expo: Kevin Feige revealed a never-before-seen attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Join a battle with the Avengers to face a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed for Avengers Campus: https://t.co/XWowcgxf6c pic.twitter.com/XE39zrenwb

— Avengers (@Avengers) September 11, 2022