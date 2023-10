A while back I cancelled the BBC's license to show (or use in any way) my late father's four (first ever) Doctor Who episodes, comprising 'The Tribe of Gum'.

NOW they offer me a pittance, to relicense them.

I sent them my counter-offer, instead.

Let's see how much they want them?

