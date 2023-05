On the 15th-16th June last year, filming took place for the third instalment of the @DoctorWho 60th Anniversary specials, ‘Giggle’.

Inspired by 📸 @steppingthroughfilm are some shots from the recent trailers in their full Bristolian context.#DoctorWho #dwsr pic.twitter.com/E8GE9zfwUn

— Bristol Mosaic (@BristolMosaic) May 17, 2023