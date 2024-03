Dragon Ball DAIMA animator, 'Sanda' reacts to Toriyama's passing.

"This is the work that saved me many times when I felt like falling apart.

This is the work that made me fall in love with Japan.

Without Toriyama-sensei, I don't think I would have become an animator.

Thank you… https://t.co/u9bq6e7pcX

