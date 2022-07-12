Le nomination agli Emmy 2022 sono state annunciate durante un evento virtuale condotto da J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

In corsa per i prestigiosi premi c’erano i titoli distribuiti sul piccolo schermo dal 1 giugno 2021 al 31 maggio 2022, situazione che ha quindi escluso la possibilità di ottenere candidature a show come la stagione 3 di The Boys o The Old Man.

L’Academy non ha riservato molte sorprese in questa edizione con nomination assegnate a serie drammatiche come Euphoria, Succession e Ozark, mentre tra le comedy sono rientrati titoli molto apprezzati come Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso e La fantastica signora Maisel.

Squid Game è riuscito a ottenere delle prestigiose nomination diventando la prima serie girata in lingua non inglese a entrare nella Miglior Serie Drammatica, oltre ad avere ottenuto una candidatura come Miglior Attore grazie all’interpretazione di Lee Jung-Jae e numerosi potenziali premi tra gli attori non protagonisti e i premi tecnici. Zendaya, invece, ha scritto una pagina di storia della televisione ottenendo la più giovane attrice con due nomination.

A dominare le nomination, contando anche i premi tecnici, è stata la serie Succession (25 candidature), seguita da Ted Lasso e The White Lotus (20), Hacks e Only Murders in the Building (17), Euphoria (16), Barry, Dopesick, Scissione e Squid Game (14), Ozark e Stranger Things (13), La fantastica signora Maisel (12), Pam & Tommy (10), Saturday Night Live (9), Moon Knight e RuPaul’s Drag Race (8), Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Station Eleven, What We Do In The Shadows e Yellowjackets (7).

Rimangono a quota 6 titoli molto apprezzati come The Dropout e Loki, mentre è impossibile non notare la grande assenza di This Is Us.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 12 settembre e andrà in onda su NBC e in streaming su Peacock. I premi tecnici, invece, saranno assegnati il 3 e il 4 settembre, con cerimonie trasmesse da FXX il 10 settembre.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Scissione

Jeremy Strong – Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Patricia Arquette – Scissione

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Scissione

Christopher Walken – Scissione

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter – Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwall – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – SNL

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael – SNL

Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane – When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Bob’s Burgers – Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner

Rick and Morty – Mort Dinner Rick Andre

I Simpson – Pixelated and Afraid

What If… ? – Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Fonte: Emmy