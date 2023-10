I love "THE BOYS," so I watched an episode of its spin-off, "GEN V." Is it a superhero school? A super power school Z or a "Euphoria" version of a super power? I was expecting something a little different, but it's a direct school version of "THE BOYS"! They've gone all out!… pic.twitter.com/T0yFpdfG6c

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 1, 2023