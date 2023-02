FWIW, @mishacollins didn’t audition for #GothamKnights. We had a lovely zoom with him where he said something I’ll never forget — and never share — but with a few words, he cemented my respect for him. We all knew then he had to be Harvey Dent. And we’re so damn lucky to have him

— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 10, 2023