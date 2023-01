Today is a significant milestone for me.

I am 23,242 days old

I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days

Born 1/28/1958

First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989

Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives.

#Grateful #Blessed

— Chris Ledesma (@mxedtr) September 16, 2021