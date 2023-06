Damn. Can #MagnumPI be saved again?!?

I just wanted to say thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cades’ storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans https://t.co/TDjtZiplFs

— Martin Martinez (@itsmartymart) June 24, 2023