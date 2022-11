Ironheart: Dominique Thorne è Riri Williams in alcune foto dal set a Chicago

🤍 Marvel’s Ironheart series continued filming in Chicago’s Wicker Park today with Dominique Thorne, portraying #RiriWilliams aka #Ironheart, at @stansdonutschicago which was dressed as “Stanton’s Sweets, Reads & More” on this Halloween https://t.co/jnkzOQ0Ygi pic.twitter.com/9Fh1h41U4h

— Joshua Mellin (@JoshuaMellin) October 31, 2022