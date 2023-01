The tribute #CallMeKat did for Leslie Jordan had me in tears. They gave his character a happy ending but then when they broke the 4th wall to pay their respects and then had Dolly talk to him and showed clips it had me crying. Beautifully done. Love. Light. Leslie. pic.twitter.com/HrRVZl3rfS

— Brandon. 🌈 (@brandon_smotek) January 6, 2023