SPOILERS FOR #MoonKnight :

The song used in this final scene from the 5th episode is a traditional spanish-christian song that’s oftenly used during funerals & to say goodbye to a loved one.

The song is called

“Más allá del sol”, which translates to “Beyon the sun”. pic.twitter.com/X2MRbxVzVu

