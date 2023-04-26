L’account Twitter di Only Murders in the Building ha pubblicato un nuovo video dal set per celebrare la fine delle riprese della stagione 3.
Nel video, che potete vedere qui sotto, i tre protagonisti della serie TV celebrano la fine delle riprese, ringraziando cast e troupe.
Tra i nuovi ingressi nel cast di Only Murders in the Building: Ashley Park, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond e Wesley Taylor.
Nella terza stagione di Only Murders in the Building ritroveremo Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) e Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) impegnati nel cercare chi ha ucciso Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd): nel finale della seconda stagione lo avevamo infatti visto morire sul palco mentre si esibiva a Broadway al fianco di Charles, in uno spettacolo diretto da Oliver. Nel cast anche Tina Fey.
Michael Cyril Creighton, che nella serie tv interpreta Howard Morris, è stato infine promosso a presenza regolare. Lo vedremo quindi più spesso nella stagione 3 dello show.
La serie è stata co-creata da Steve Martin e John Hoffman, e da loro prodotta a livello esecutivo assieme a Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman e Jess Rosenthal con 20th Television.
Fonte: Comic Book
