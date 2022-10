hi. I just learned about this a few hours ago so it’s all a lot & I need a minute, but wanted to come here & say that I LOVE YOU. thank you for making this experience the best it could have ever been. you are everything. this final season is going to knock your socks off. 💜 https://t.co/LplPtM3OMQ

— Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) October 27, 2022