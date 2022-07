Nielsen: negli USA The Boys ha quasi raggiunto i numeri streaming di Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stranger Things da record

The #Nielsen’s Streaming weekly Top10 rankings for MAY 30 – JUN 5 are finally out with an all time record for #StrangerThings4 and #HBOMax making a return, starting to be officially tracked by Nielsen, for the 1st time since #WW84, as result of #WarnerBrosDiscovery’s rebirth

1/3 pic.twitter.com/H7xdnpDju1

— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 1, 2022