Nielsen USA: ancora numeri record per Stranger Things, The Boys fa meglio di Obi-Wan Kenobi

On its 3rd week at #Nielsen’s rankings, #HBOMax had 4 shows making the lists. In Acquired content, #Friends still a phenomenon with another 513M minutes watched, almost making into the overall Top10.

In Movies, Max original #FatherOfTheBride debuted with 273M minutes watched.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/broggTLAQl

— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 14, 2022