Here’s #NOLLY! So excited for you all to see this. Here’s the teaser for Nolly which comes out in Feb on @ITVX. Starting Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly, me/my hairy chest as Benny/Paul Henry + the most talented cast (and crew) ❤️ @QuayStreetProd_ pic.twitter.com/b8Bc4NV8nT

— Lloyd Griffith (@LloydGriffith) December 2, 2022