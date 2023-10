Ted Sarandos (Netflix Co-CEO): "ONE PIECE show is #1 in 84 countries around the world, which is something that STRANGER THINGS didn't do, that WEDNESDAY didn't do. And it's so rare for an English show to be that popular in Japan and Korea, Brazil, and in the US at the same time."… pic.twitter.com/VFHQJL3vr9

— ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) October 19, 2023