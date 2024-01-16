Si sono svolti ieri notte i Primetime Emmy Awards, i premi dell’accademia della televisione americana che solitamente si svolgono a settembre ma che a causa degli scioperi sono slittati a gennaio. Questo slittamento li ha inseriti nel bel mezzo della stagione dei premi, rendendoli di fatto quasi obsoleti visto che hanno ripetuto in gran parte gli stessi vincitori dei Golden Globe e dei Critics Choice Awards.

A trionfare, infatti, è stata l’ultima stagione di Succession come serie tv drammatica, la prima stagione di The Bear come serie tv commedia e Beef – Lo scontro come miniserie / film tv.

Le serie prese in considerazione sono andate in onda tra il 1 giugno 2022 e il 31 maggio 2023, rendendo quest’edizione decisamente lontana nel tempo: ecco perché a vincere è stata la prima stagione, e non la seconda, di The Bear. Tra i nominati c’era anche l’ultima stagione di Better Call Saul, che non ha portato a casa neanche una statuetta: tutta la serie ha ricevuto un totale di 53 candidature e non ha mai avuto una vittoria.

Contando anche le vittorie tecniche ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards, The Bear è il grande vincitore con un totale di 10 vittore, seguito da Beef – lo scontro con otto. Delusione invece per serie come The Last of Us e Ted Lasso, mentre The White Lotus si accontenta del premio a Jennifer Coolidge, stavolta come migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica (dopo l’uscita della seconda stagione, non viene più considerata una miniserie).

Tra i traguardi da segnalare, il quinto Emmy di RuPaul’s Drag Race come miglior reality (RuPaul è diventato il conduttore con il maggior numero di vittorie agli Emmy con otto), e l’Emmy a Elton John per il concerto dal vivo andato in onda su Disney+ che rende la popstar ufficialmente EGOT (ha un Emmy, due Oscar, un Tony e cinque Grammy).

Durante la cerimonia Charlie Puth e The War and Treaty hanno eseguito See You Again & I’ll Be There for you (Il tema di Friends) per il segmento In Memoriam, ovviamente in onore di Matthew Perry.

Ecco la lista dei vincitori!

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

“Andor” • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

Beau Willimon, Written by “Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by Dave Finkel, Teleplay by Brett Baer, Teleplay by “Better Call Saul” • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

Gordon Smith, Written by “Better Call Saul” • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

Peter Gould, Written by “The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by “Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by (WINNER)

“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Written by

MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

“Andor” • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Directed by Benjamin Caron

“Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple, Directed by Dearbhla Walsh

“The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog, Directed by Peter Hoar

“Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Andrij Parekh

“Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Mark Mylod (WINNER)

“Succession” • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Lorene Scafaria

“The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District, Directed by Mike White

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA COMEDY

“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Written by

Bill Hader, Written by “The Bear“ • System • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by (WINNER)

“Jury Duty” • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Mekki Leeper, Written by

Mekki Leeper, Written by “Only Murders In The Building” • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

John Hoffman, Written by Matteo Borghese, Written by Rob Turbovsky, Written by “The Other Two” • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

Chris Kelly, Written by Sarah Schneider, Written by “Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

“Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply, Directed by Bill Hader

“ The Bear “ • Review • FX • FX Productions, Directed by Christopher Storer (WINNER)

“ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Ms. Pat Show” • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Directed by Mary Lou Belli

“Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Directed by Declan Lowney

“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production, Directed by Tim Burton

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

BEEF

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, BEEF

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, BEEF

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer

Joseph Lee, BEEF

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, BEEF

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

“Beef” • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Written by (WINNER)

“Fire Island” • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Joel Kim Booster, Written by “Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by “Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by Dan Trachtenberg, Story by “Swarm” • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by Donald Glover, Story by “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

“Beef” • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Lee Sung Jin (WINNER)

“Beef” • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Jake Schreier

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Carl Franklin

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Paris Barclay

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature, Directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

“Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

MIGLIOR REALITY

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY

Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Nailed It! — Nicole Byer

Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi

Baking It — Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

RuPaul’s Drag Race — RuPaul

MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

