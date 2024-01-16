Si sono svolti ieri notte i Primetime Emmy Awards, i premi dell’accademia della televisione americana che solitamente si svolgono a settembre ma che a causa degli scioperi sono slittati a gennaio. Questo slittamento li ha inseriti nel bel mezzo della stagione dei premi, rendendoli di fatto quasi obsoleti visto che hanno ripetuto in gran parte gli stessi vincitori dei Golden Globe e dei Critics Choice Awards.
A trionfare, infatti, è stata l’ultima stagione di Succession come serie tv drammatica, la prima stagione di The Bear come serie tv commedia e Beef – Lo scontro come miniserie / film tv.
Le serie prese in considerazione sono andate in onda tra il 1 giugno 2022 e il 31 maggio 2023, rendendo quest’edizione decisamente lontana nel tempo: ecco perché a vincere è stata la prima stagione, e non la seconda, di The Bear. Tra i nominati c’era anche l’ultima stagione di Better Call Saul, che non ha portato a casa neanche una statuetta: tutta la serie ha ricevuto un totale di 53 candidature e non ha mai avuto una vittoria.
Contando anche le vittorie tecniche ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards, The Bear è il grande vincitore con un totale di 10 vittore, seguito da Beef – lo scontro con otto. Delusione invece per serie come The Last of Us e Ted Lasso, mentre The White Lotus si accontenta del premio a Jennifer Coolidge, stavolta come migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica (dopo l’uscita della seconda stagione, non viene più considerata una miniserie).
Tra i traguardi da segnalare, il quinto Emmy di RuPaul’s Drag Race come miglior reality (RuPaul è diventato il conduttore con il maggior numero di vittorie agli Emmy con otto), e l’Emmy a Elton John per il concerto dal vivo andato in onda su Disney+ che rende la popstar ufficialmente EGOT (ha un Emmy, due Oscar, un Tony e cinque Grammy).
Durante la cerimonia Charlie Puth e The War and Treaty hanno eseguito See You Again & I’ll Be There for you (Il tema di Friends) per il segmento In Memoriam, ovviamente in onore di Matthew Perry.
Ecco la lista dei vincitori!
- MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- MIGLIOR COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA COMEDY
- MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- MIGLIOR REALITY
- MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY
- MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED
- MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- “Andor” • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
- “Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
- “Better Call Saul” • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
- “Better Call Saul” • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
- “The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
- “Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by (WINNER)
- “The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Written by
MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- “Andor” • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Directed by Benjamin Caron
- “Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple, Directed by Dearbhla Walsh
- “The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog, Directed by Peter Hoar
- “Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Andrij Parekh
- “Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Mark Mylod (WINNER)
- “Succession” • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Lorene Scafaria
- “The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District, Directed by Mike White
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA COMEDY
- “Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Written by
- “The Bear“ • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by (WINNER)
- “Jury Duty” • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Mekki Leeper, Written by
- “Only Murders In The Building” • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
- “The Other Two” • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
- “Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- “Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply, Directed by Bill Hader
- “The Bear“ • Review • FX • FX Productions, Directed by Christopher Storer (WINNER)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
- “The Ms. Pat Show” • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Directed by Mary Lou Belli
- “Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Directed by Declan Lowney
- “Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production, Directed by Tim Burton
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- BEEF
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, BEEF
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, BEEF
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, BEEF
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
- Joseph Lee, BEEF
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, BEEF
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- “Beef” • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by (WINNER)
- “Fire Island” • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
- “Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
- “Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
- “Swarm” • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Written by
Eric Appel, Written by
MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- “Beef” • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Lee Sung Jin (WINNER)
- “Beef” • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Jake Schreier
- “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Carl Franklin
- “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Paris Barclay
- “Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature, Directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
- “Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg
MIGLIOR REALITY
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY
- Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
- Nailed It! — Nicole Byer
- Top Chef — Padma Lakshmi
- Baking It — Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler
- RuPaul’s Drag Race — RuPaul
MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Fonte: Emmy
