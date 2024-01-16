Si sono svolti ieri notte i Primetime Emmy Awards, i premi dell’accademia della televisione americana che solitamente si svolgono a settembre ma che a causa degli scioperi sono slittati a gennaio. Questo slittamento li ha inseriti nel bel mezzo della stagione dei premi, rendendoli di fatto quasi obsoleti visto che hanno ripetuto in gran parte gli stessi vincitori dei Golden Globe e dei Critics Choice Awards.

A trionfare, infatti, è stata l’ultima stagione di Succession come serie tv drammatica, la prima stagione di The Bear come serie tv commedia e Beef – Lo scontro come miniserie / film tv.

Le serie prese in considerazione sono andate in onda tra il 1 giugno 2022 e il 31 maggio 2023, rendendo quest’edizione decisamente lontana nel tempo: ecco perché a vincere è stata la prima stagione, e non la seconda, di The Bear. Tra i nominati c’era anche l’ultima stagione di Better Call Saul, che non ha portato a casa neanche una statuetta: tutta la serie ha ricevuto un totale di 53 candidature e non ha mai avuto una vittoria.

Contando anche le vittorie tecniche ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards, The Bear è il grande vincitore con un totale di 10 vittore, seguito da Beef – lo scontro con otto. Delusione invece per serie come The Last of Us e Ted Lasso, mentre The White Lotus si accontenta del premio a Jennifer Coolidge, stavolta come migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica (dopo l’uscita della seconda stagione, non viene più considerata una miniserie).

Tra i traguardi da segnalare, il quinto Emmy di RuPaul’s Drag Race come miglior reality (RuPaul è diventato il conduttore con il maggior numero di vittorie agli Emmy con otto), e l’Emmy a Elton John per il concerto dal vivo andato in onda su Disney+ che rende la popstar ufficialmente EGOT (ha un Emmy, due Oscar, un Tony e cinque Grammy).

Durante la cerimonia Charlie Puth e The War and Treaty hanno eseguito See You Again & I’ll Be There for you (Il tema di Friends) per il segmento In Memoriam, ovviamente in onore di Matthew Perry.

Ecco la lista dei vincitori!

andor set diego luna

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
  • Theo James, The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • “Andor” • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
    Beau Willimon, Written by
  • “Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
    Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
    Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
    Brett Baer, Teleplay by
  • “Better Call Saul” • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
    Gordon Smith, Written by
  • “Better Call Saul” • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
    Peter Gould, Written by
  • “The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
    Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
  • “Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
    Jesse Armstrong, Written by (WINNER)
  • “The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
    Mike White, Written by

MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

    • “Andor” • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Directed by Benjamin Caron
    • “Bad Sisters” • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple, Directed by Dearbhla Walsh
    • “The Last Of Us” • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog, Directed by Peter Hoar
    • “Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Andrij Parekh
    • “Succession” • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Mark Mylod (WINNER)
    • “Succession” • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, Directed by Lorene Scafaria
    • “The White Lotus” • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District, Directed by Mike White
    The Bear fan

    MIGLIOR COMEDY

    • Abbott Elementary
    • Barry
    • The Bear
    • Jury Duty
    • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Only Murders in the Building
    • Ted Lasso
    • Wednesday

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

    • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
    • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

    MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

    • Bill Hader, Barry
    • Jason Segel, Shrinking
    • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

    • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
    • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
    • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
    • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
    • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

    MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

    • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    • Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
    • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    • James Marsden, Jury Duty
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
    • Henry Winkler, Barry

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA COMEDY

    • “Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
      Bill Hader, Written by
    • “The Bear“ • System • FX • FX Productions
      Christopher Storer, Written by (WINNER)
    • “Jury Duty” • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
      Mekki Leeper, Written by
    • “Only Murders In The Building” • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
      John Hoffman, Written by
      Matteo Borghese, Written by
      Rob Turbovsky, Written by
    • “The Other Two” • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
      Chris Kelly, Written by
      Sarah Schneider, Written by
    • “Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
      Brendan Hunt, Written by
      Joe Kelly, Written by
      Jason Sudeikis, Written by

    MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

    • “Barry” • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply, Directed by Bill Hader
    • The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions, Directed by Christopher Storer (WINNER)
    • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
    • “The Ms. Pat Show” • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Directed by Mary Lou Belli
    • “Ted Lasso” • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Directed by Declan Lowney
    • “Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production, Directed by Tim Burton
    Maria Bello Beef

    MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

    • BEEF
    • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • Daisy Jones & The Six
    • Fleishman Is In Trouble
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
    • Jessica Chastain, Tammy & George
    • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
    • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
    • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
    • Ali Wong, BEEF

    MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
    • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
    • Evan Peters, Dahmer
    • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
    • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
    • Steven Yeun, BEEF

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
    • Maria Bello, BEEF
    • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
    • Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
    • Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
    • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer
    • Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

    MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
    • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
    • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
    • Joseph Lee, BEEF
    • Ray Liotta, Black Bird
    • Young Mazino, BEEF
    • Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • “Beef” • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
      Lee Sung Jin, Written by (WINNER)
    • “Fire Island” • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
      Joel Kim Booster, Written by
    • “Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
      Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
    • “Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
      Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
      Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
    • “Swarm” • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
      Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
      Donald Glover, Story by
    • “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
      Al Yankovic, Written by
      Eric Appel, Written by

    MIGLIOR REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

    • “Beef” • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Lee Sung Jin (WINNER)
    • “Beef” • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production, Directed by Jake Schreier
    • “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Carl Franklin
    • “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix, Directed by Paris Barclay
    • “Fleishman Is In Trouble” • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature, Directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
    • “Prey” • Hulu • 20th Century Studios, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

    MIGLIOR REALITY

    • The Amazing Race
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race
    • Survivor
    • Top Chef
    • The Voice

    MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY

    • Queer Eye — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
    • Nailed It! — Nicole Byer
    • Top ChefPadma Lakshmi
    • Baking It — Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race — RuPaul

    MIGLIOR VARIETY SCRIPTED

    • A Black Lady Sketch Show
    • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    • Saturday Night Live

    MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

    • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    • Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers
    • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    • The Problem With Jon Stewart

    Fonte: Emmy

    Temi trattati nell’articolo

    #emmy