How exactly has the character changed? Is it the penis? It’s okay. Lucifer in the comics didn’t have a penis, and I don’t believe Gwendoline Christie has one either. The dialogue’s the same… it’s that Gwendoline’s taller than the Lucifer in the Sandman comics, isn’t it? https://t.co/Y03xA7jZoB

— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 16, 2022