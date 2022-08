She-Hulk: un inaspettato collegamento con Agent Carter

Bit of #SheHulk trivia:#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw was not the first MCU appearance of the GLK&H law firm.

Seems that in the 40's they were based in NYC, and Lieber hadn't been made a partner yet.

And that *had* to be Holden Holliway's father or grandfather at the firm, right? pic.twitter.com/AGEhWZDIkz

— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 21, 2022