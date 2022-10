She-Hulk: Daredevil entra in scena in una nuova clip

A new clip from tomorrow's episode of #SheHulk has released.

Charlie Cox suits up as Daredevil for the first time since 2018.

Read our review: https://t.co/f4mqNCMTLZ

(via https://t.co/Ri15frqPpd) pic.twitter.com/nckC1YdLs9

— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 5, 2022