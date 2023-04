🚨BREAKING: The Rings of Power set on fire today as blaze erupts during the filming of season 2 at Bray Studios.

As of right now there have been no reported injuries but updates are expected to follow.

Via @MetroUK #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/tzxs4820rP

— Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) April 3, 2023