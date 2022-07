Gli Anelli del Potere: i costumi della serie e la cena esclusiva al San Diego Comic-Con!

Had some delightful conversations with Lloyd Owen , Robert Aramayo, Morfyyd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete, Daniel Weyman, & Dylan Smith from @LOTRonPrime about their characters and the show! Will share more soon!#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/iyUpHZYMlV

— The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) July 22, 2022