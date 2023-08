Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike.

Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr

— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023