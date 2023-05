This is so sad. CW was a great place to work. Talented kind executives who supported us at every turn.

First thing Mark Pedowitz said to us: “Don’t ever pull yourselves back.”

At one point 67% of their showrunners were female.

RIP to one of the best places I ever worked. pic.twitter.com/5QmrMO5up7

— Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) May 11, 2023