La Television Critics Association ha annunciato le nomination dei premi TCA Awards 2023 e le serie Succession e The Bear hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature.

L’associazione ha inoltre aggiunto due categorie dedicate ai programmi per ragazzi e per tutta la famiglia.
I vincitori verranno annunciati il 7 agosto.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO/Max
Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Amazon Prime Video
Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO/Max
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV+
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO/Max
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock
James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

Miglior progetto categoria News e Informazione

“30 for 30” – ESPN
“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS
“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix
“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu
“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu
​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu
“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

Miglior Reality

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime
“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV
“The Rehearsal” – HBO/Max
“The Traitors” – Peacock
“Top Chef” – Bravo
“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo
“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Miglior Programma per bambini

“Alma’s Way” – PBS Kids
“Bluey” – Disney+
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids
“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids
“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+
“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO/Max
“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

Miglior programma per tutta la famiglia

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+
“Jane” – Apple TV+
“Love, Victor” – Hulu
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel
“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+
“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix
“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+
“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

Miglior Nuovo Programma

“Andor” – Disney+
“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC
“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee
“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
“Poker Face” – Peacock
“Shrinking” – Apple TV+
“The Bear” – FX
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Miglior Film, Miniserie o Speciale

“A Small Light” – National Geographic
“Beef” – Netflix
“Black Bird” – Apple TV+
“Daisy Jones and The Six” – Amazon Prime Video
“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX
“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock
“The Patient” – FX
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

Migliore Serie Drammatica

“Andor” – Disney+
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC
“Succession” – HBO/MAX
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Migliore Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Barry” – HBO/Max
“Poker Face”– Peacock
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Shrinking” – Apple TV+
“The Bear” – FX
“The Other Two” – HBO/Max
“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Migliore Variety, Talk Show o Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO/Max
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO/Max
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime

Programma dell’anno

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Andor” – Disney+
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Poker Face” – Peacock
“Succession” – HBO/Max
“The Bear” – FX
“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max
“The Other Two” – HBO/Max
“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

