La Television Critics Association ha annunciato le nomination dei premi TCA Awards 2023 e le serie Succession e The Bear hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature.

L’associazione ha inoltre aggiunto due categorie dedicate ai programmi per ragazzi e per tutta la famiglia.

I vincitori verranno annunciati il 7 agosto.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Amazon Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO/Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

Miglior progetto categoria News e Informazione

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

Miglior Reality

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV

“The Rehearsal” – HBO/Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Miglior Programma per bambini

“Alma’s Way” – PBS Kids

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO/Max

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

Miglior programma per tutta la famiglia

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

Miglior Nuovo Programma

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Miglior Film, Miniserie o Speciale

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones and The Six” – Amazon Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

Migliore Serie Drammatica

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO/MAX

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Migliore Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Barry” – HBO/Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Migliore Variety, Talk Show o Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO/Max

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO/Max

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Programma dell’anno

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO/Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

Fonte: Deadline