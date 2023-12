Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well! @ImageComics

Eric Kripke & @MicheleFazekas https://t.co/sacueTBlR4 via @thr

— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 30, 2023