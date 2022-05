Because his Lucifer, while inspired by the Lucifer in Sandman, is so far away in terms of Sandman continuity by the end of LUCIFER, that it's easier on everyone to go back to the version in the comics. And this way you don't know what our Lucifer is going to do. Tom's is lovable. https://t.co/UwtI5vPEkQ

— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 23, 2022