Lo spinoff diche avrà come protagonista solo Daryl, dopo l’uscita di scena di Melissa McBride, continua a essere al centro delle notizie: Angela Kang ha infatti rinunciato all’incarico di showrunner e AMC è intervenuta per difendere Norman Reedus dagli attacchi di alcuni fan.

Le riprese degli episodi dello show inizieranno tra circa due-tre mesi in Europa e, prima della decisione dell’interprete di Carol, sembra ci sia stato il passaggio di consegne tra Angela Kang, che rimarrà coinvolta come produttrice, e David Zabel, già nel team di Mercy Street e Stumptown.

Angela sembra abbia rinunciato allo spinoff per concentrarsi su altri progetti che ha fase di sviluppo dopo aver concluso le riprese dell’ultima stagione di The Walking Dead.

Gli script delle puntate erano già a buon punto prima dell’annuncio dell’addio di Melissa che ha suscitato l’indignazione dei fan e spinto Jeffrey Dean Morgan e, successivamente, AMC a intervenire.

L’interprete di Negan si era scagliato contro i “comportamenti tossici” dei fan che avevano attaccato il suo amico e collega per una decisione in cui non è stato coinvolto. Morgan, inoltre, aveva ribadito che Reedus non ha chiesto che le riprese si svolgessero in Europa per stare più vicino alla famiglia della sua compagna Diane Kruger, sottolineando che gli attori non hanno quasi mai voce in capitolo su questi aspetti della produzione. In un tweet, infine, ha svelato che Norman è molto dispiaciuto per la decisione di Melissa e gli attacchi dei fan sono solo irrispettosi e dolorosi.

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

What?? Cmon? Nobody more gutted at Melissa’s decision than norman. Rumors aren’t from crew. They’re from some asshat who’s never seen a set before. I was there. It was hard on both of them because they do love each other. Y’all make assumptions that are really hurtful. Stop it. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

AMC su Twitter ha invece voluto ribadire che l’attore non ha avuto alcun ruolo nella decisione presa:

Melissa McBride ha deciso che non poteva partecipare alla serie perché spostarsi in Europa è diventato logisticamente insostenibile per lei. Dirigere la propria negatività e rabbia a un altro membro del cast per un evento che vi ha deluso è inappropriato. Carol è un personaggio amato e vitale e stiamo lavorando per trovare un modo con cui i fan potranno seguire la sua storia.

A statement from AMC and TWD: We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. (1/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022

Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be. (3/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022

