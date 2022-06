Cool. Here’s what I’ll say about #isleofthedead I’m BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as negan. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with @LaurenCohan. We’ve read the season, it’s gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR FUCKING MINDS. xojd https://t.co/LZM3oNWqa2

— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 2, 2022