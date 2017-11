Despite this being a blurry, terrible photo of me and @mrpeytonreed it shows the joy we had in working together to bring you this film (and it's the only photo I have of us from the whole shoot!). At a time when all there seem to be are harrowing stories about men in power coming out of Hollywood, I am happy to share ours. I have come to love and respect this man so much over the past five months for his tireless passion, his easy presence, his intelligence, and his genuine desire to powerfully represent women. Here's hoping we get to tell more stories together, Peyton. Thank you. For everything. Your Wasp. #baldiesunite

