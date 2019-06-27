I Marvel Studios hanno diffuso online il trailer dell’edizione home video americana di Avengers: Endgame, la pellicola dei record diretta dai fratelli Russo.

Il kolossal sarà disponibile in Digital HD a partire dal 30 luglio e su supporto fisico dal 13 agosto.

In Italia dovrebbe uscire il 4 settembre.

Ma non è tutto.

In aggiunta al trailer, che trovate nella parte superiore della pagina, sono arrivati online anche i dettagli degli extra.

Ve li riportiamo qua sotto in inglese, ma, ovviamente, appena la divisione nazionale della Disney diramerà quelli italiani provvederemo a pubblicare un altro articolo.

Digital Exclusive:

  • Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in Avengers: Endgame.

Blu-ray & Digital:

  • Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
  • Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.
  • A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
  • Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
  • The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
  • The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
  • Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
  • Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
  • Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.
  • Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
  • Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

 

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Avengers: Endgame

 

Consigliati dalla redazione