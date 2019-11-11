La pellicola di Anthony e Joe ha vinto anche il premio come miglior film d’azione, mentre Robert Downey Jr. quello di miglior attore in un film nel 2019, premio che ha dedicato a Stan Lee.
Tra gli altri vincitori della serata la commedia Netflix Murder Mistery, After, Aladdin, Zendaya per Spider-Man: Far From Home; Cole Sprouse per Un metro da te, Noah Centineo per The Perfect Date, Tom Holland come attore di un film d’azione per Spider-Man: Far From Home; Beyoncé per Il re leone.
Ecco la lista integrale:
The Movie of 2019
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Comedy Movie of 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
WINNER: Murder Mystery
The Action Movie of 2019
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Drama Movie of 2019
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
WINNER: After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Family Movie of 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
WINNER: Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Male Movie Star of 2019
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
The Female Movie Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
The Drama Movie Star of 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
The Action Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Animated Movie Star of 2019
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.
