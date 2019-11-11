ha trionfato ieri sera alla 45esima edizione del, che in America sono stati trasmessi in diretta dal canale satellitare E! Entertainment

La pellicola di Anthony e Joe ha vinto anche il premio come miglior film d’azione, mentre Robert Downey Jr. quello di miglior attore in un film nel 2019, premio che ha dedicato a Stan Lee.

Tra gli altri vincitori della serata la commedia Netflix Murder Mistery, After, Aladdin, Zendaya per Spider-Man: Far From Home; Cole Sprouse per Un metro da te, Noah Centineo per The Perfect Date, Tom Holland come attore di un film d’azione per Spider-Man: Far From Home; Beyoncé per Il re leone.

Ecco la lista integrale:

The Movie of 2019

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

WINNER: Murder Mystery

The Action Movie of 2019

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Drama Movie of 2019

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

WINNER: After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Family Movie of 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

WINNER: Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Male Movie Star of 2019

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

The Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

The Action Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Animated Movie Star of 2019

America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

Il film è stato diretto da Anthony e Joe Russo ed è stato scritto da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely. Tra i produttori esecutivi anche Jon Favreau, regista dei primi due Iron Man.

