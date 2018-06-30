Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice di Zack Snyder 23 marzo 2016
Il video in questione, che potete vedere nella parte superiore della pagina, mostra una scena acrobatica che coinvolge Batman nello scontro con Doomsday.
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo 2016.
FONTE: CB
