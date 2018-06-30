Larry Fong, direttore della fotografia di Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ha diffuso in rete un nuovo video fatto nel backstage del film di Zack Snyder.

Il video in questione, che potete vedere nella parte superiore della pagina, mostra una scena acrobatica che coinvolge Batman nello scontro con Doomsday.

Cosa ne pensate?

Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo 2016.

