Yes it's true: I'm delighted to be working with @colintrevorrow & his superstar team as science consultant for the next @JurassicWorld (2021).

Dinosaur fans: get ready, you're going to love this film and its dinos, I promise.

Honored to follow in @dustydino's footprints, too! https://t.co/EKoHpox9mX

— Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) February 19, 2020