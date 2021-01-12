Come si legge nella presentazione:
Ecco un buon motivo per accogliere il 2021 con entusiasmo: ogni settimana arriva un nuovo film su Netflix! Questa è solo una piccola anticipazione: supereroi, western, thriller, commedie romantiche, comicità e a volte un mix di tutti questi generi ti terranno compagnia al fianco delle star e dei registi più amati e dei talenti più promettenti. Preparati. Sarà un anno eccezionale.
Grazie a Variety, ecco la lista dei film divisi per categoria:
AZIONE
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (15 gennaio)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
FANTASCIENZA
Stowaway
ROMATICO
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (5 febbraio)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (27 gennaio)
Pieces of Woman (7 gennaio)
The Dig (29 gennaio)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (22 gennaio)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMMEDIA
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (19 febbraio)
Moxie (3 marzo)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
PER TUTTA LA FAMIGLIA
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (29 gennaio)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (12 marzo)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM
