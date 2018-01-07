- Dunkirk: il video unboxing delle edizioni home video!
Queste le note di produzione ufficiali:
Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy) dirige “Dunkirk” sulla base di una sceneggiatura da lui stesso realizzata utilizzando un mix di IMAX® e pellicola 65mm per portare la storia sul grande schermo. Le riprese si sono tenute in Francia, Olanda, Regno Unito e Los Angeles.
Dunkirk si apre con centinaia di migliaia di truppe britanniche e alleate circondate dalle forze nemiche. Intrappolate sulla spiaggia con il mare alle loro spalle affrontano una situazione impossibile con l’avvicinarsi del nemico.
“Dunkirk” propone un cast prestigioso che include Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Inception”), Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “Wolf Hall”), Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn,” “Hamlet,” “Henry V”) e Cillian Murphy (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), così come l’esordiente Fionn Whitehead. Il resto del cast include Aneurin Barnard, Harry Styles, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan e Tom Glynn-Carney.
Il film è prodotto da Nolan e Emma Thomas (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy). Jake Myers (“The Revenant,” “Interstellar,” “Jack Reacher”) è l’executive producer.
Il team creativo nel dietro le quinte include il direttore della fotografia Hoyte van Hoytema (“Interstellar,” “Spectre,” “The Fighter”), il production designer Nathan Crowley (“Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), l’editor Lee Smith (“The Dark Knight” Trilogy, “Elysium”), il costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (“Inception,” “Bullets Over Broadway”) e il visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson (“Mad Max: Fury Road”).
Warner Bros. Pictures ha distribuito “Dunkirk” nelle nostre sale il 21 luglio del 2017.
