Per l’occasione la Disney ha diffuso in rete un divertente sneak peek che mostra una scena del film con Jack-Jack e il procione ed anche la lunghissima lista dei molteplici contenuti extra che saranno presenti nelle varie edizioni.
Potete vedere il video nella parte superiore della pagina. Qua sotto la lista dei contenuti extra (non sappiamo se saranno gli stessi dell’edizione italiana):
– Versione Digitale esclusiva:
- The Coolest Guy in Show Business – In this partially illustrated documentary, Samuel L. Jackson reflects how his childhood and love of comics shaped his passion for film and imaginative storytelling.
- 2 SuperScene Breakdowns – Casual commentary-style pieces looking at specific scenes in the film (The Racoon Fight and Mrs. Incredible) through a particular creative focus like action choreography, set design or story.
– Versione Blu-ray e Digitale
- All-New “Auntie Edna” Mini-Movie – When Bob Parr visits super-suit designer Edna Mode looking for help with his high-energy toddler Jack-Jack, Edna pulls an all-nighter designing a suit to harness the baby’s seemingly limitless powers.
- 10 Deleted Scenes With Introductions – Suburban Escape, Kari Revisited, Return of the Supers, Chewed Out, Late Audition, Slow Day, Frozone and Honey, Restaurant Robbery, Fashion Show and Security Breakdown.
- Super Stuff – From buildings and vehicles to costumes and props, every action movie requires a lot of really cool stuff. Meet the makers and learn what it takes to design and build such a uniquely incredible world.
- Heroes & Villains – A collection of mini-docs about the backstory and major design ideas behind the “Incredibles 2” characters — featuring voice actors, director Brad Bird, and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters feel real.
- Ralph Eggleston: Production Designer – This short piece explores the many ways a single production designer has influenced the look, feel and character of the Pixar universe, culminating in “Incredibles 2.”
- Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird – Brad Bird’s passion for animation dates back to his childhood and mentorship under Disney’s Milt Kahl, and that enthusiasm and powerful insight emanates from every film he’s made. Take a deep dive into Brad’s early years at Disney Animation Studios and his time at Pixar.
- Paths to Pixar: Everyday Heroes – At its heart, “Incredibles 2” is about family dynamics and the challenges of being a working parent. Meet the parents of Pixar as they discuss their personal connections to the film and their experience with stretching to balance work and family.
- SuperBaby – A documentary/hip hop music video hybrid hosted by Frankie and Paige from Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. This piece explores how Jack-Jack came to life onscreen — from design to special effects to animation — all set to a hot beat.
- Commentary – Get inside commentary from animators Alan Barillaro (supervising animator), Tony Fucile (supervising animator, story artist and character designer), Dave Mullins (supervising animator) and Bret Parker (animation second unit and crowds supervisor).
- Theatrical Short: “Bao” – An aging Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy.
- Making “Bao” – Director Domee Shi shares her secret recipe for making an animated short — discussing how her rich cultural heritage, unique relationship with her mom, and her love of food all informed the making of the food-fantasy “Bao.”
- Outtakes & Stories – Raccoon Fight Story, Evelyn Animation Outtakes, Puppet Animator Interview, Outtakes Goofy Arms Story and SuperBaby Music Video.
- Character Theme Songs, Vintage Toy Commercial TV Spots , Toolkit Montage and Global “Incredibles 2” Trailers
– Versione DVD
- Theatrical Short: “Bao” & Commentary
- “Incredibles 2” Cast and Crew
Questa la sinossi:
Nella nuova emozionante e divertente avventura Disney•Pixar Gli Incredibili 2, ancora una volta scritta e diretta dal regista premio Oscar® Brad Bird, Helen Parr viene scelta per condurre una campagna a favore del ritorno dei supereroi, mentre suo marito Bob deve gestire le imprese quotidiane di una vita “normale” a casa con Violetta, Flash e il piccolo Jack-Jack… i cui poteri stanno per essere scoperti. La loro missione viene messa a repentaglio quando un nuovo nemico escogita un piano geniale e pericoloso che minaccia di distruggere ogni cosa. Ma i Parr non rifiutano mai una sfida, specialmente quando hanno Siberius al loro fianco. Ecco perché questa famiglia è così “incredibile”.
Gli Incredibili 2 è arrivato nelle nostre sale il 19 settembre.
