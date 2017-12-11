Festival e premi The Nominations For The 75th Golden Globe Awards It’s almost time! The nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be announced this Monday, December 11 at 5:15am PST and you can watch them right here LIVE on our Facebook page. Mark your calendars! Pubblicato da Golden Globes su Giovedì 7 dicembre 2017

Ci siamo, la stagione dei premi entra nel vivo con le nomination alla 75esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, che si sono tenute oggi a partire dalle 14.15 (con una seconda tranche alle 14.38), in diretta sul player che trovate qui sopra.

A presentare le candidature c’erano Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell e Sharon Stone, presenti al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills assieme a Simone Garcia Johnson (figlia di Dwayne Johnson e nuova ambasciatrice dei Golden Globes), la presidente dell’HFPA Meher Tatna e Barry Adelman della Dick Clark Productions. La premiazione avverrà poi il 7 gennaio e verrà trasmessa negli USA dalla NBC, con Seth Meyers alla conduzione.

I premi, storicamente, contano più per il valore glamour che per la reale influenza sugli Oscar, in quanto vengono decisi dall’Hollywood Foreign Press Association, un’organizzazione di giornalisti di cinema e tv che lavorano dagli USA sui media esteri e che nulla ha a che fare con l’Academy. Tuttavia seguiremo quest’edizione con una certa attenzione anche perché rispetto al passato quest’anno la data delle premiazioni cade esattamente durante la fase di nomination degli Oscar (inizierà il 5 gennaio e si chiuderà il 12 gennaio, con l’annuncio previsto per il 23 gennaio), e quindi anche solo per l’impatto mediatico una certa influenza potrebbe esserci.

Va detto che l’annuncio di oggi ha stupito molti commentatori: al di là delle candidature “glamour” appunto (First they Killed my Father di Angelina Jolie come miglior film straniero su tutti), in molti si aspettavano una nomination a Greta Gerwig e Jordan Peele (e se vogliamo anche Luca Guadagnino) come migliori registi. Il film più rappresentato è senza dubbio The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro, con ben sette nomination, seguito da The Post di Steven Spielberg e Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, entrambi con sei.

C’è poi una nomination tra tutte che ha destato perplessità: quella a Christopher Plummer come miglior attore non protagonista per Tutti i Soldi del Mondo di Ridley Scott (nominato come miglior regista). Ricorderete che la parte di Plummer era stata inizialmente affidata a Kevin Spacey, e che è stata interamente rigirata nelle ultime settimane: l’Hollywood Foreign Press ha evidentemente avuto la possibilità di vedere il film prima di tutti. In tutto questo, Fox Searchlight e la 20th Century Fox ne escono vincitrici con una pioggia di nomination, sarà interessante vedere se queste si tradurranno in premi.

Ecco la lista completa, per le nomination tv vi rimandiamo a BadTV.it:

Best Motion Picture – Drama “Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esquire” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water” Best Director – Motion Picture Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post” Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game” Best Original Score – Motion Picture Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk” Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Home” from “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” Best Animated Feature Film “The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent” Best Foreign-Language Film “A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

NOMINATION PER FILM:

The Shape of Water 7

The Post 6

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 6

Lady Bird 4

All the Money in the World 3

Call Me By Your Name 3

Dunkirk 3

The Greatest Showman 3

I, Tonya 3

Battle of the Sexes 2

Coco 2

The Disaster Artist 2

Ferdinand 2

Get Out 2

Molly’s Game 2

Mudbound 2

Phantom Thread 2

A Fantastic Woman 1

Baby Driver 1

The Boss Baby 1

The Breadwinner 1

Darkest Hour 1

Downsizing 1

First They Killed My Father 1

The Florida Project 1

In the Fade 1

The Leisure Seeker 1

Loveless 1

Loving Vincent 1

Roman J. Israel, Esq. 1

The Square 1

The Star 1

Victoria & Abdul 1

NOMINATION PER CASA DI DISTRIBUZIONE