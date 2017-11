Aside from my fashionable nipple attachments this didn't feel so bad. Turns out that behind me is a 1980ft almost sheer drop. I say "turns out" but my adrenaline was extremely aware of it at the time! Seriously though, I am so appreciative of all the incredible places that this movie has taken me and all of the wild and wonderful things that it has asked me to do. #MI6 #MoustacheImpossible #Norway

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:09am PST