La Sony ha diffuso online una scena eliminata diil cinecomic realizzato dallo studio citato insieme ai Marvel Studios approdato nei cinema lo scorso 10 luglio.

Film che, allo stato attuale delle cose, è l’ultimo realizzato insieme dalle due compagnie, come vi abbiamo già spiegato.

Nella clip Peter Parker deve ritirare il suo passaporto, ma, per saltare la fila, architetta un piano decisamente peculiare.

Grazie a CBM.com possiamo anche fornirvi i primi dettagli sui contenuti home video americani del film. Appena verrà diffuso il comunicato stampa localizzato in italiano ve lo segnaleremo con un articolo apposito.

Nel film torneranno Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori e saranno presenti anche Jake Gyllenhaal (nei panni di Mysterio), JB Smoove, Cobie Smulders e Samuel L. Jackson.

Questa la sinossi:

Il nostro amichevole Spider-Man di quartiere decide di partire per una vacanza in Europa con i suoi migliori amici Ned, MJ e con il resto del gruppo. I propositi di Peter di non indossare i panni del supereroe per alcune settimane vengono meno quando decide, a malincuore, di aiutare Nick Fury a svelare il mistero degli attacchi di creature elementali che stanno creando scompiglio in tutto il continente.