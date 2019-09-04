Film che, allo stato attuale delle cose, è l’ultimo realizzato insieme dalle due compagnie, come vi abbiamo già spiegato.
Nella clip Peter Parker deve ritirare il suo passaporto, ma, per saltare la fila, architetta un piano decisamente peculiare.
Grazie a CBM.com possiamo anche fornirvi i primi dettagli sui contenuti home video americani del film. Appena verrà diffuso il comunicato stampa localizzato in italiano ve lo segnaleremo con un articolo apposito.
Bonus Materials Include:
- New Original Short, Peter’s To-Do-List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- Stepping Up: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- Far, FAR, Far from Home: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- It Takes Two: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- Thank You, Mrs. Parker: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- The Brother’s Trust: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre-Vis: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes
Tutte le informazioni su Spider-Man: Far From Home
Nel film torneranno Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori e saranno presenti anche Jake Gyllenhaal (nei panni di Mysterio), JB Smoove, Cobie Smulders e Samuel L. Jackson.
Questa la sinossi:
Il nostro amichevole Spider-Man di quartiere decide di partire per una vacanza in Europa con i suoi migliori amici Ned, MJ e con il resto del gruppo. I propositi di Peter di non indossare i panni del supereroe per alcune settimane vengono meno quando decide, a malincuore, di aiutare Nick Fury a svelare il mistero degli attacchi di creature elementali che stanno creando scompiglio in tutto il continente.
La pellicola diretta da Jon Watts è uscita il 2 luglio 2019, in Italia è arrivata il 10 luglio.
