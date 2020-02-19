Il film di JJ Abrams sarò nei negozi americani a partire dal 31 marzo, mentre la release in Digital HD è fissata al 17 marzo.
Sono stati resi noti anche i dettagli degli extra. Ve li proponiamo qua sotto in inglese.
Appena la divisione nazionale della Disney ci comunicherà le specifiche dell’edizione italiana, nonché la data di uscita, sarà nostra premura pubblicare un ulteriore pezzo dedicato alla cosa.
Bonus features include:
- The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.
- Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.
- D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.
- Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.
- Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!
Digital Exclusive:
- The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Il film di J.J. Abrams è arrivato al cinema il 18 dicembre 2019.
Nel cast tornano Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher (grazie a materiale d’archivio) e ovviamente i nuovi protagonisti Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd (figlia di Carrie Fisher), Lupita Nyong’o.
Nuovi membri del cast sono Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell e Richard E. Grant.
Scritto da Abrams con Chris Terrio, il film è prodotto da Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams e Michelle Rejwan.
Nella troupe John Williams (colonna sonora), Dan Mindel (fotografia), Rick Carter e Kevin Jenkins (scenografi), Michael Kaplan (costumi), Neal Scanlan (creature e droidi), Maryann Brandon e Stefan Grube (montaggio), Roger Guyett (effetti visivi), Tommy Gormley (primo assistente regista) e Victoria Mahoney (regista di seconda unità).
