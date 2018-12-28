Ormai tutti noi siamo a conoscenza dei retroscena di Superman Lives, il cinecomic DC la cui produzione è naufraga in un nulla di fatto. Il progetto doveva essere diretto da Tim Burton e il protagonista sarebbe dovuto essere nientemeno che Nicolas Cage.

Ebbene grazie ad un nuovo episodio di DC Daily possiamo dare uno sguardo più dettagliato al costume da supereroe che Cage avrebbe dovuto indossare nel lungometraggio mai realizzato. Trovate il video completo nella parte superiore della pagina. Qua sotto alcune foto:

 

 

