Ebbene grazie ad un nuovo episodio di DC Daily possiamo dare uno sguardo più dettagliato al costume da supereroe che Cage avrebbe dovuto indossare nel lungometraggio mai realizzato. Trovate il video completo nella parte superiore della pagina. Qua sotto alcune foto:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is the suit Nicolas Cage was going to wear in the infamous – and never made – Superman Lives film. This bad boy has NEVER been on public display before; #DCDaily debuted the costume on its final show in 2018, and i happened to be in the studio the day they made the big reveal. Pretty unique piece of movie history. #superman #dccomics @thedcuniverse @dccomics
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So it was a big deal today when we brought out from the Warner Archives one of Nicolas Cage’s Superman suits from the never-made “Superman Lives”. Check out the full reveal on the DC YouTube page in today’s episode of #DCDaily. Or just enjoy me having a Jimmy Olsen-like moment here. #DCComics #SupermanLives
FONTE: /Film
