This importance of this scene with the two of them in the moonlight is overlooked. They are the comic relief, but Donatello reaches out to Michelangelo to discuss something serious (the inevitability of losing Splinter), and Mikey dodges the question. It's too hard to talk about. pic.twitter.com/FK9S6mFgZc

— G 😇 (@chrellsangel) March 30, 2020