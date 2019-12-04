La Sony ha diffuso online uno spot dedicato all’uscita in edizione home video (statunitense) di Zombieland – Doppio Colpo, il film con Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin e Woody Harrelson sequel della zombie comedy datata 2009 diretta da Ruben Fleischer.

Potete ammirare lo spot nella parte superiore della pagina.

Qua sotto invece trovate tutte le informazioni tecniche sui contenuti extra:

  • Extended Bloopers & Outtakes
  • Alternate & Extended Scenes
    • “The Beast is Gone”: Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee.
    • “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person.
    • “Would of Never Met”: Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie apocalypse.
    • “In Bed”: Tallahassee’s still got it!
    • “Breakfast at Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation.
    • “Car Ride”: Road trips were made for family bonding.
    • “Melting Gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend.
    • “There’s a Party Tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of hippies.
    • “Alternate Proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.
  • “The Doppelgangers”: From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.
  • “The Rides of Zombieland”: From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.
  • “Rules of Making a Zombie Film”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!
  • “Making Babylon”: Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.
  • “New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.
  • “Single Take Doppelganger Fight”: Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.
  • Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer
  • “Zombieland Ad Council”

Scritto da Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick e Dave Callaham, Zombieland: Doppio è uscito il 18 ottobre negli Stati Uniti, per la regia di Ruben Fleischer, e in Italia il 14 novembre.

La sinossi ufficiale:

Dieci anni dopo il primo film, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin e Emma Stone di nuovo insieme sul grande schermo in Zombieland – Doppio Colpo. Sequel del cult movie Benvenuti a Zombieland, il film è diretto ancora una volta da Ruben Fleischer e scritto da Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, già autori del primo film, e Dave Callaham.

Tra violenza, distruzione e situazioni comiche, che si diffondono dalla Casa Bianca al resto del Paese, i quattro protagonisti dovranno affrontare nuove forme di zombie, evolute rispetto al primo film, e incontreranno altri umani sopravvissuti. I quattro dovranno inoltre fronteggiare le crescenti difficoltà della loro irriverente quanto improvvisata famiglia.

