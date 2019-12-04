Potete ammirare lo spot nella parte superiore della pagina.
Qua sotto invece trovate tutte le informazioni tecniche sui contenuti extra:
- Extended Bloopers & Outtakes
- Alternate & Extended Scenes
- “The Beast is Gone”: Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee.
- “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person.
- “Would of Never Met”: Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie apocalypse.
- “In Bed”: Tallahassee’s still got it!
- “Breakfast at Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation.
- “Car Ride”: Road trips were made for family bonding.
- “Melting Gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend.
- “There’s a Party Tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of hippies.
- “Alternate Proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.
- “The Doppelgangers”: From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.
- “The Rides of Zombieland”: From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.
- “Rules of Making a Zombie Film”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!
- “Making Babylon”: Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.
- “New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.
- “Single Take Doppelganger Fight”: Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.
- Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer
- “Zombieland Ad Council”
Zombieland – Doppio Colpo, ecco le prime reazioni a caldo dopo una proiezione del film
Scritto da Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick e Dave Callaham, Zombieland: Doppio è uscito il 18 ottobre negli Stati Uniti, per la regia di Ruben Fleischer, e in Italia il 14 novembre.
La sinossi ufficiale:
Dieci anni dopo il primo film, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin e Emma Stone di nuovo insieme sul grande schermo in Zombieland – Doppio Colpo. Sequel del cult movie Benvenuti a Zombieland, il film è diretto ancora una volta da Ruben Fleischer e scritto da Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, già autori del primo film, e Dave Callaham.
Tra violenza, distruzione e situazioni comiche, che si diffondono dalla Casa Bianca al resto del Paese, i quattro protagonisti dovranno affrontare nuove forme di zombie, evolute rispetto al primo film, e incontreranno altri umani sopravvissuti. I quattro dovranno inoltre fronteggiare le crescenti difficoltà della loro irriverente quanto improvvisata famiglia.
FONTE: CB
