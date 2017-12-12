I conceptual artist Andy Park e Jackson Sze hanno pubblicato sui loro profili social dei concept da loro realizzati per Thor: Ragnarok, il cinecomic Marvel dedicato al Dio del Tuono uscito nelle nostre sale ad ottobre.
Nelle opere sono presenti look alternativi dei personaggi, dei costumi e delle location.
Trovate i concept qui di seguito:
This is a crop of a keyframe illustration I painted during preproduction of Thor: Ragnarok. It’s Hela vs. Thor in their climactic final battle! Poor Thor & his never-ending family problems 🙁 At least he has cool friends from work 🙂 This was done pretty early on when Hela’s powers weren’t clearly defined yet. I imagined her cape being more alive & always morphing into weapons or disappearing into shadows. It was also unclear if Thor would be wearing his helmet in this battle. Of course I was hoping he’d wear it…but I think I already knew he probably wouldn’t. Oh well. I’m just happy he wore it during his fight with Hulk. #thorragnarok #thor #hela #conceptart #keyframe #illustration #painting #digitalart #instaart #instagood #그림 #그림스타그램 #marvel #marvelstudios @chrishemsworth #cateblanchett
Since some of you may be returning home for Thanksgiving this week, I thought this image may be appropriate? Haha. Hope your return home is nothing like Hela’s return to Asgard. – – – – – #thorragnarok #thor #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #hela #skurge #keyframe #keyframeillustration #illustration #digitalart #digitalpainting #homecoming #asgard
GrandMaster Palace on Sakaar. The VFX vendors had done a pass on the base building and Marvel wanted to see some design variations. One idea they wanted to see was famous Champions’ heads on the exterior of the building. I thought it would be cool to have Hulk be a new addition to the building as he is the Grandmaster’s newest champion. With Hulk’s head in mid-construction, Thor will not recognize it as the Hulk when he first arrives, but we the audience can guess who that is. I am glad to see the idea in the film. – – – – – #thor #thorragnarok #sakaar #grandmaster #hulk #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #architecture #palace #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #jackkirby
This was the approved concept design illustration I did of Hela’s look w/o her mask & headdress. I did a bunch of different hair designs & this is the one they moved forward with. I think Cate Blanchett looked amazing as the Goddess of Death. What an absolute fun character to design! #thorragnarok #thor #hela #goddess #death #conceptart #concept #design #costume #makeup #hair #illustration #digitalart #그림 #그림스타그램 #marvel #marvelstudios #cateblanchett
Here’s an alternate take I did on a possible look for Hela. I was going for a bit more of a “creaturey” look with her horns and makeup. Just a tad. #thorragnarok #thor #hela #goddess #death #conceptart #concept #design #costume #creature #makeup #illustration #digitalart #그림 #그림스타그램 #marvel #marvelstudios #cateblanchett
One of my first takes on The GrandMaster. My co-worker @constantinesekeris did the final design you see in the film. When doing the first designs for existing characters, we always look to the comic sources first. – – – – – #thorragnarok #thor #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #grandmaster #conceptart #conceptdesign #characterdesign #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration
This is the approved concept design I did of Thor’s cleaned up look. This was a case of reverse engineering . I started w/ his “road-worn” look & then cleaned it up. I loved designing Thor on this film! Mayes Rubeo, costume designer & Giampaolo Grassi, costume armour master, did a great job on making it come alive on Chris Hemsworh. #thorragnarok #thor #avengers #revengers #conceptart #concept #costume #design #illustration #digitalart #그림 #그림스타그램 #marvel #marvelstudios #chrishemsworth
A character like Thor can go through many rounds of designs during pre-production. By exploring possibilities we hope to ultimately reach an appropriate design that speaks to a character’s story. During this particular round of design, @taikawaititi was pushing us to give Thor the Jack Kirby aesthetics while he was a gladiator on Sakaar. Even though some of our designs may seem exaggerated, they are often a necessary point of exploration for us to find his final look. – – – – – #thorragnarok #thor #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #sakaar #gladiator #armor #jackkirby #characterdesign #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Thor: Ragnarok sarà l’ultimo della trilogia di Thor. Scritto da Christopher Yost e Craig Kyle, riprenderà dal finale di Thor: the Dark World, in cui veniva rivelato che Loki (Tom Hiddleston) aveva segretamente preso il trono Asgardiano camuffandosi da Odino. Diretto da Taiki Waititi, il film è girato in Australia a partire dal 4 luglio 2016.
Nel cast di ritorno Chris Hemsworth nei panni di Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Hilddeston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) e Anthony Hopkins (Odino).
Tra le new entry, invece, Cate Blanchett, che sarà la cattiva del film Hela; Jeff Goldblum sarà l’eccentrico Gran Maestro; Tessa Thompson (“Creed,” “Selma”) sarà Valchiria e Karl Urban, invece, interpreterà Skurge.
Il film è arrivato il 25 ottobre nelle nostre sale.
FONTE: CBM
