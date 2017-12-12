I conceptual artist Andy Park e Jackson Sze hanno pubblicato sui loro profili social dei concept da loro realizzati per Thor: Ragnarok, il cinecomic Marvel dedicato al Dio del Tuono uscito nelle nostre sale ad ottobre.

Nelle opere sono presenti look alternativi dei personaggi, dei costumi e delle location.

Trovate i concept qui di seguito:

 

This is a crop of a keyframe illustration I painted during preproduction of Thor: Ragnarok. It’s Hela vs. Thor in their climactic final battle! Poor Thor & his never-ending family problems 🙁 At least he has cool friends from work 🙂 This was done pretty early on when Hela’s powers weren’t clearly defined yet. I imagined her cape being more alive & always morphing into weapons or disappearing into shadows. It was also unclear if Thor would be wearing his helmet in this battle. Of course I was hoping he’d wear it…but I think I already knew he probably wouldn’t. Oh well. I’m just happy he wore it during his fight with Hulk. #thorragnarok #thor #hela #conceptart #keyframe #illustration #painting #digitalart #instaart #instagood #그림 #그림스타그램 #marvel #marvelstudios @chrishemsworth #cateblanchett

GrandMaster Palace on Sakaar. The VFX vendors had done a pass on the base building and Marvel wanted to see some design variations. One idea they wanted to see was famous Champions’ heads on the exterior of the building. I thought it would be cool to have Hulk be a new addition to the building as he is the Grandmaster’s newest champion. With Hulk’s head in mid-construction, Thor will not recognize it as the Hulk when he first arrives, but we the audience can guess who that is. I am glad to see the idea in the film. – – – – – #thor #thorragnarok #sakaar #grandmaster #hulk #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #architecture #palace #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #jackkirby

Thor: Ragnarok sarà l’ultimo della trilogia di Thor. Scritto da Christopher Yost e Craig Kyle, riprenderà dal finale di Thor: the Dark World, in cui veniva rivelato che Loki (Tom Hiddleston) aveva segretamente preso il trono Asgardiano camuffandosi da Odino. Diretto da Taiki Waititi, il film è girato in Australia a partire dal 4 luglio 2016.

Nel cast di ritorno Chris Hemsworth nei panni di ThorBenedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Hilddeston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) e Anthony Hopkins (Odino).

Tra le new entry, invece, Cate Blanchett, che sarà la cattiva del film Hela; Jeff Goldblum sarà l’eccentrico Gran Maestro; Tessa Thompson (“Creed,” “Selma”) sarà Valchiria e Karl Urban, invece, interpreterà Skurge.

Il film è arrivato il 25 ottobre nelle nostre sale.

