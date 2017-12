Here’s why I am happy about it— the studio will no longer be owned by the Murdoch’s who are toxic to our country and government because they are part of a propaganda arm which has no interest in anything but making them richer. Hopefully, overall, less movies won’t be made. https://t.co/58oeBuUmQS

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 14, 2017