Dopo una prima anticipazione incentrata sul film die sulle possibili interazioni in, ecco il secondo estratto dalla nostra chiacchierata di 20 minuti con, l’interprete del Soldato d’Inverno nell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel.

Con l’attore abbiamo parlato di umorismo nei film Marvel: dopo aver ammesso che adorerebbe lavorare con Taika Waititi, Stan ha precisato che preferisce l’umorismo nero come quello di Tonya (da poco nei cinema italiani).

Potete leggere l’estratto qui di seguito: restate sintonizzati perché presto vi proporremo l’intervista integrale!

I film Marvel sono spesso associati all’umorismo, anche se trovo che non sia strettamente così. Ogni regista intende l’umorismo in modo diverso: ai Russo per esempio non piace eccedere – in Civil War da un certo punto fino alla fine del film non si fa una sola battuta. Poi c’è lo stile di James Gunn, e quello molto estremo di Taika Waititi. Tu cosa ne pensi?

Prima di tutto AMO Taika Waiti, mi fa impazzire. Mi fa impazzire davvero. In Thor c’erano un mucchio di scene così divertenti! Adorerei lavorare con lui in qualche modo, mi piacerebbe tanto.

Il punto però è che… personalmente sono attratto dall’umorismo nero, un tipo di umorismo meno convenzionale, un po’ come “Tonya”. I Russo lo afferrano molto bene, visto che hanno anche un passato in questo.

Non sono sicuro di poter essere in grado di far ridere le persone, ma come spettatore amo tutti questi film. C’è un certo fascino e dell’innocenza in quel che fa Chris Pratt, che adoro. È simpatico e ha tanto carisma. Ha un modo di fare che trovo unico e che non tutti possono permettersi. Ma da spettatore devo dire che non faccio distinzione tra quei film.

ENGLISH

We usually talk and hear about “Marvel humour” even though it’s not necessarily a true statement. Every director provides his own spin: the Russo brothers don’t like too many funny lines, and Civil War proves that: there are no jokes from a certain point on. James Gunn did something unique with the Guardians, and then Taika Waititi brought that to the extreme. What do you think?

First of all, I LOVE Taika Waititi. I mean, he kills me. And I mean, he REALLY kills me. In Thor there were so many funny moments…I’d love to to work with him in some capacity, I would love that.

I don’t – you know, I think that personally I’m much more attracted to dark humour. Something that it’s a bit more offbeat, and that’s what “I, Tonya” was. The Russos understand that, they have a background in that as well.

I’m just not sure if I could be funny in one of those other situations. But for me as a viewer I love all of them. There’s a charm that Chris Pratt has that’s very…he’s lo likable and so charming in a way and what he does is very specific. Not many people can do that. But I really enjoy watching those as a viewer.

Il film, ricordiamo, arriverà nelle nostre sale il 25 aprile.

